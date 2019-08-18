No plan for cloud seeding in Johor, says MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said Johor government has no immediate plan to carry out cloud seeding following the decline in water levels at several of its water treatment plant intakes due to the hot and dry weather since last month as water supply is still adequate. — Picture by Ben Tan

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Aug 18 — The Johor government has no immediate plan to carry out cloud seeding following the decline in water levels at several of its water treatment plant intakes due to the hot and dry weather since last month.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the water supply at the dams were still adequate.

“We (the state government) are aware that there has been a decline in water levels in some dams, but we have taken some necessary actions to overcome it, such as pumping water from Sungai Seluyut to the Layang Dam.

“So far, things are under control, so the people have nothing to worry about,” he told reporters after opening the Forest City Classic Golf Course near here today.

Dr Sahruddin said the state government was also prepared and had a plan in the event of a serious water shortage.

“Everybody should understand that there has been not much rain, and it is important to save on water. Only use water when you need to, avoid waste and refrain from polluting our rivers,” he said.

On Wednesday, state International Trade, Investment and Utilities Committee Chairman Jimmy Puah Wee Tse reportedly said the water levels of some state dam intakes had gone down due to hot and dry weather since last month and might cause some of the state’s water treatment plants to fail to operate as normal.

Puah said the Lok Heng Dam near Kota Tinggi was among the affected and was found to have suffered a major decline while the Sungai Sedili Kecil, a source of raw water supply for the plant, was already drying up over the past two weeks. — Bernama