Air quality in Sri Aman and Miri still unhealthy

Firemen battle a wildfire in Pulau Bruit in Mukah August 10, 2019. — Picture courtesy of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department

KUCHING, Aug 18 — The haze situation in Sri Aman and Miri in Sarawak is still bad.

According Department of Environment data, at 9am, the Air Pollutants Index reading for Sr Aman had risen to 252 as compared to 4pm yesterday.

However, for Miri, there was some improvement with the API reading dropping from 221 at 4pm yesterday to 158.

As for Kuala Baram, there was also much improvement with the API going down to 78 as compared to 119 yesterday.

The air quality is good if the API reading is between zero and 50; moderate if it is between 51 and 100; unhealthy if it is between 101 and 200; very unhealthy if it is between 201 and 300; and hazardous if it is above 301.

The public can refer to the Department of Environment (DoE) website at or by downloading the MyIPU smartphone app on ‘Google Play’ to get hourly API readings.

Meanwhile, Sarawak recorded one “hot spot” (forest fire) as at 9am today. — Bernama