Safer for tourists to use e-wallet, say Melaka police

Visitors to Melaka are advised by Melaka police to use e-wallet in their transactions to avoid falling victim to theft. — file pic MELAKA, Aug 17 — Visitors to the state have been advised by Melaka police to use electronic wallet or e-wallet in their transactions to avoid falling victim to theft, robbery or snatch theft.

State Security and Crime Prevention Department chief ACP Beh Eng Lai noted that many business premises in Melaka as well as nationwide had already adopted the cashless transaction approach.

“Taking preventive steps is important and it is the responsibility of all parties to ensure that our environment is safe and criminal activities reduced,” he told reporters after launching a tree-planting programme at the Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

During the event in conjunction with a Digital Era Entrepreneurs Carnival, the contingent received 1,000 saplings from the organiser.

To reinforce security during visitor peak days, Beh said tourist police would be patrolling Melaka’s attractions such as Jonker Walk and Bandar Hilir.

“As we know, Melaka receives a higher volume of tourists during the school holidays and public holidays compared to normal days. Our priority is to provide a secure and conducive environment,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said Melaka police receive an average of 10 reports a week through the ‘Volunteer Smartphone Patrol’ (VSP) application.

“We encourage the public to use VSP as all complaints and reports will be channelled directly to the control room and if the case is an emergency, both the motorcycle and MPV patrol units would be assigned immediately,” he added. — Bernama