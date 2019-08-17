Johor govt halts demolition of homes in six villages to find a ‘win-win’ solution

Johor Housing, Communication and Multimedia Committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the state government is committed to solving the problems of the villages here that have been the subject of a previous demolition exercise. — Picture courtesy of Amni Jagat

JOHOR BARU, Aug 17 — The Johor government, through the state housing, communication and multimedia committee, has managed to put a halt to the demolition of homes involving six villages here until further notice.

Its committee chairman Dzulkefly Ahmad said the state government is committed to solving the problems of the villages here that have been the subject of a previous demolition exercise.

“After discussions with the developer Nodedua Sdn Bhd and villagers, the demolition of their homes have been put on hold until further notice.

“To this day, discussions are still ongoing and we have made sure that there will be no more sudden demolition involving homes in the villages until a decision has been made by the government and villagers,” said Dzulkefly when contacted by Malay Mail yesterday.

The six villages are Kampung Teluk Serdang, Kampung Teluk Serdang Baru, Kampung Sungai Perling, Kampung Sungai Perling Baru, Kampung Bakar Batu Perling and Kampung Tuah Jaya which are all located in Johor Baru.

Previously, contractors Nodedua Sdn Bhd, hired by developers, have demolished several homes in the six villages.

Most of the homes have been agreed to be left vacant after their residents had given up their village homes to the developer for cash and a rent-to-own flat.

Dzulkefly, who is also the Kota Iskandar assemblyman, said additionally the committee is working to allocate the population of the six villages or about 800 families into the affordable housing schemes located within the planning approval plan that has been applied by Nodedua and was approved by the Johor Baru City Council and Iskandar Puteri City Council in 2017.

“We will ensure that a 'win-win' situation is achieved between the developers and residents which will be decided in a later discussion.

“For the first round of discussions held on August 6, the initial verdict is that the developer will pay compensation and cooperate with the state government to find a solution to the villager’s grouses,” said Dzulkefly, adding that he thanked the developer for their willingness to cooperate with the state government and residents.

On July 25, Malay Mail had highlighted the plight of a 63-year-old widow and mother of seven after seeing her house in Kampung Bakar Batu Perling completely demolished by the contractors.

Ainon Musa claimed that a contractor hired by a developer had accidentally levelled her house mistaking it to be a vacant house that was to be demolished.