Unemployed man to hang for murdering three relatives in Melaka

MELAKA, Aug 16 — The High Court today sentenced to death an unemployed man for the murder of three foster relatives three years ago.

Judge Datuk Ahmad Nasfy Yasin also sentenced Luqman Hadi Mustapa, 31, to 10 years imprisonment, to run concurrently, on each of two charges of the attempted murder of two siblings.

Luqman Hadi was found guilty of murdering Mariah Baharim, 61, (the sister of Luqman’s foster mother), Hassan A. Wahab, 70, (Mariah’s husband) and Muhammad Taufeq Hassan, 22 (Mariah and Hassan’s son) on August 25, 2016, between 5.50am and 6.15am at a house in Jalan Sidang Said in Bertam Malim here.

He was also found guilty of attempting to murder Mariah’s daughters, Noor Haslinda Diyana Hassan, 26, and Nur Aqedah Aeina Hassan, 24, at the same time, date and place.

In his judgement, Ahmad Nasfy said the court is of the opinion that the actions of the accused were inconsistent with that of an individual of an unsound mind, in view of the fact that the accused’s grandmother had been unharmed in the incident and that Luqman had first attacked the men before turning on his female relatives.

Luqman had elected to uphold his right to silence during the trial, upon which the defence had called for psychiatrist Yeoh Chia Minn to testify. Twenty-five prosecution witnesses also took the stand. — Bernama