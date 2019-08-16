Trial dates for Ku Nan, Tan Eng Boon’s corruption cases to be set next Friday

Tengku Adnan Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex July 3, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — The High Court will fix next Friday (August 23) the dates for the trial of the corruption cases involving former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor and businessman Datuk Tan Eng Boon.

Judge Mohd Nazlan Mohd Ghazali set August 23 for case management for the prosecution and defence teams to appear in court to determine the dates.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Julia Ibrahim said the court had previously set the date for Tengku Adnan’s trial to begin on September 3 and Tan on September 17.

“The court previously allowed the two cases to be tried jointly because the facts of the two cases are the same,” she said during case management today in the presence of Tengku Adnan’s lawyer Datuk Tan Hock Chuan.

On August 9, Mohd Nazlan had allowed an application by the prosecution for a joint hearing of the corruption cases involving Tan and Tengku Adnan.

Datuk Tan Eng Boon leaves the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

On November 15, last year, Tengku Adnan pleaded not guilty to a charge of corruptly receiving RM1 million from Tan through a Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd that was deposited into his (Tengku Adnan) CIMB Bank account.

It was allegedly as a reward for Tengku Adnan for approving Nucleus Properties Sdn Bhd (now known as Paragon City Development Sdn Bhd) to increase the plot ratio relating to the development of Lot 228, Jalan Semarak, here.

The offence was allegedly committed at CIMB Bank Berhad, Putra World Trade Centre, Jalan Tun Ismail, here on December 27, 2013.

The charge, under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act, provides for imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the amount of the gratification or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if found guilty.

On November 15, last year, Tan, who is a director of a property development company, pleaded not guilty to a charge of giving a bribe to Tengku Adnan by depositing a RM1-million Public Bank cheque belonging to Pekan Nenas Industries Sdn Bhd into Tengku Adnan’s CIMB Bank account. — Bernama