Tourism minister: Siames-Malay unity has potential to attract tourists to Kelantan

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi says the relationship between the Siamese and Malay communities in Kelantan can be emulated by other communities in the country. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

TUMPAT, Aug 16 ― The existing unity between the Siamese and Malay communities in Kelantan has the potential to attract tourists to the state due to its uniqueness in terms of arts and culture, said Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohamaddin Ketapi.

He said what was shown via the relationship between the two races could be emulated by other communities in the country.

“The culture that is being presented to us is one of the best and most appealing in line with the Citrawarna programme organised by the Kelantan Siamese Women's Association,” he said.

He said this after officiating the Siamese Citrawarna ceremony in the Wat Machimmaran here last night.

Also present were Narathiwat Governor Ekkrat Leesen, Royal Thai Consul-General in Kelantan Mongkol Sinsomboon, Akademi Seni Budaya dan Warisan Kebangsaan (Aswara) chairman Datuk Rashidi Hasbullah, Siamese Women's Association chairman KC Ngiam, state Youth, Sports and Non-governmental Organisation (NGO) Committee chairman Wan Roslan Wan Hamat and Ministry of Tourism and Culture (MOTAC) Kelantan office director Mohd Aidil Afizie Daud.

Mohamaddin said that he would ensure that the Siamese arts and culture such as Menora and other ethnic dances to be preserved for the sake of the identity of the Siamese community in Malaysia. ― Bernama