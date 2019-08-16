Police deny family has claimed Nora Quoirin’s body

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop briefs a press conference on Nora Anne Quoirin’s autopsy results in Seremban August 15, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 16 — The police today denied an international media report that Nora Anne Quoirin’s family claimed the Irish teenager’s body today from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop, when contacted, said the Agence France-Presse (AFP) had not contacted him.

“At the earliest, the body may be claimed on Sunday. The police have no reason to hold back the body. We have given permission for the body to be claimed at any time. Perhaps, the documentation with the mission remains to be completed,” he said.

The news agency had reported that Nora Anne’s body was claimed by the family after the autopsy revealed no element of crime and that the body will be flown to London.

The body of the 15-year-old special-needs girl was found on Tuesday about 2.5km from an eco-resort in Pantai here after she went missing on August 4, a day after she and her family checked in for a holiday.

The police revealed yesterday that Nora Anne had died of gastrointestinal bleeding after having gone without food for a long time as well as prolonged stress.

They ruled out foul play and said she had died two or three days before the body was found and that there were no signs of rape as well. — Bernama