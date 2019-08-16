DPM to meet Nora Anne’s family this morning

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail arrives at the Pantai police station in Seremban August 16, 2019. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 16 ― Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail is scheduled to meet with the family of Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin at 10.30am today.

The visit is scheduled to be held at the Dusun resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan, where the family is staying and from where the 15-year-old girl was reported missing on August 4, a day after the family had checked into the resort for a two-week holiday.

Nora Anne, who has learning disabilities, was found dead on Tuesday in a stream in difficult terrain about 2.5 kilometres from the resort.

Prior to the meeting, Dr Wan Azizah is scheduled to receive a briefing on the situation from Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop at the Pantai police station.

At a press conference yesterday afternoon, Mohamad had stated that the post-mortem conducted on the teenager, found that she had died from upper gastrointestinal bleeding caused possibly by starvation and prolonged stress.

The examination indicated that Nora Anne had probably died two to three days before her body was found, Mohamad said, adding that there were no signs that she had been raped.

Meanwhile, checks at the forensics medicine department at Hospital Tuanku Ja'afar in Seremban this morning found that Nora Anne’s body has yet to be claimed by the family. ― Bernama