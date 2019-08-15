Putrajaya denies involvement in Perlis camp for Muslim converts featuring Zakir Naik

The 'Malaysia Reverts Camp 2019' event is set to feature lectures by Dr Zakir Naik (pic) and his son Fariq, and also events exclusive for women featuring his wife Farhat and daughters Zikra and Rushda. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Ministry of Communications and Multimedia has denied its involvement with a camp for Muslim converts in Perlis this weekend, that is set to feature beleaguered televangelist Dr Zakir Naik.

In a statement, the ministry said the Information Department and Broadcast Department are not involved in the event, despite the ministry’s and state broadcaster RTM’s logos being included by organisers.

“The usage of the Ministry and Departments’ official logos without approval is an unethical action and can confuse the public.

“The Ministry hopes there will be no other parties doing the same in the future,” it said.

The ministry also said it has ordered organisers to remove their logos from their promotional materials.

The camp called Malaysia Reverts Camp 2019 is to be held in a mosque in Kuala Perlis from tomorrow until Sunday.

It is organised by among others One Malaysia Centre Perlis, a Muslim evangelical group backed by the Perlis state government and mufti Datuk Mohd Asri Zainul Abidin.

The event is set to feature lectures by Dr Zakir and his son Fariq, and also events exclusive for women featuring his wife Farhat and daughters Zikra and Rushda.

Other speakers included Dr Zakir’s protege Zamri Vinoth who was recently arrested for allegedly insulting Hindus in a religious lecture, Multiracial Reverted Muslims founder Firdaus Wong Wai Hung who recently caused charity group Who is Hussain? to receive death threats after he accused them of spreading Shiah teachings, and controversial columnist Ridhuan Tee Abdullah.

Earlier today, police said India-born preacher Dr Zakir is under investigation for provocation stemming from his remarks about Malaysia’s minority communities during an event in Kelantan last week.

Federal Criminal Investigation Department director Commissioner Datuk Huzir Mohamed confirmed the probe under Section 504 of the Penal Code for intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of the peace.