‘Common sense’ to have security features at resorts, tourism minister says after Nora Quoirin case

Nora Anne Quoirin and her family were staying at Sora House in The Dusun before she was reported missing by her parents on August 4, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 15 — Resort operators are duty-bound to ensure the security of their premises, Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi said today.

The tourism, arts and culture minister was weighing amid a spotlight on the lack of surveillance cameras mounted at The Dusun, a high-end eco-resort in Pantai, Negri Sembilan, where a holidaying teenager stayed and vanished overnight.

“If you want to [run] a resort, you have the duty to have security at the hotel,” Mohamaddin said at a press briefing here on the domestic tourism performance for 2018.

“It’s common sense. Otherwise it would be negligent, guests will not feel safe,” he added.

The disappearance and tragic death of 15-year-old Franco-Irish teen Nora Quoirin this week has cast a spotlight on security features at resorts nationwide, following revelations that closed-circuit television cameras at The Dusun were limited to its reception area.

Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Mohammadin Ketapi speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya August 15, 2019. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

MORE TO COME