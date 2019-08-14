HKL senior pathologist arrives to lead post-mortem on Nora Quoirin’s body (VIDEO)

A team from Kuala Lumpur Hospital’s pathology department arrives at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban August 14, 2019, ahead of a post-mortem on the body of Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — A senior pathologist from Hospital Kuala Lumpur arrived to perform a post-mortem on Nora Quoirin, 15, whose body was found in a jungle near The Dusun resort yesterday.

The senior pathologist arrived at 9.05am and the post-mortem was due to start at 10am.

The pathologist will be assisted by other medical examiners from the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital here.

A team of four personnel from the Chemistry Department was also seen entering the hospital at 9.28am.

A source told Malay Mail that the post-mortem is expected to conclude by noon, as investigators are viewing this case as an emergency.

A team from the Chemistry Department arrives at Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban August 14, 2019, ahead of a post-mortem on the body of Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

Separately, a team of police officers from the United Kingdom and Ireland was spotted around the search area.

Lawyer Sankara N. Nair was also seen arriving at the hospital before making his way to the forensics unit.

When asked about his presence, the lawyer told reporters he was representing the Quoirins here.

A police source told Malay Mail the officers are standing by to act on Quoirin’s case if medical examination concludes foul play.

“They are waiting around to assist our federal police should any criminal elements is found in the case.

“The Criminal Investigation Department’s team from Bukit Aman are also waiting for the post mortem results to act accordingly,” the source said.

Yesterday, Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop confirmed that the unclothed body found was that of the Irish teen with special needs who had disappeared from the resort on August 4.

He said her parents, Sebastian and Meabh, positively identified her body when they were brought to the mortuary yesterday.

Irish teenager Nora Quoirin disappeared during her stay at The Dusun a tropical rainforest resort in Seremban, 63km south of Kuala Lumpur. — Picture courtesy of Lucie Blackman Trust

Quoirin’s body was discovered yesterday on a slope near a stream inside a ravine about 2.5km from The Dusun resort.

The police official said the stream was about was about 1.2km deep.

On Monday, Quorin’s parents had offered a reward of RM50,000 for any information leading to their daughter’s return.