Delegation chief: Malaysian Haj pilgrims safe after heavy rain in Mina

Muslim worshippers arrive in Mina August 12, 2019, to throw pebbles as part of the symbolic stoning of the devil ritual at the Jamarat Bridge during the Haj pilgrimage. — AFP pic

MECCA, Aug 14 — All Malaysian pilgrims have been confirmed safe following heavy rains at the Mina Muaisim campsite here at 4pm local time (9pm Malaysian time) on Monday.

Malaysian Haj delegation chief Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman said no injuries were reported involving Malaysian pilgrims or Haj personnel here.

“It has been a practice that when heavy rains hit the camp site, Saudi Arabia’s fire authorities would order electricity supply to be shut down to prevent electrocution. Electricity was fully restored at 7.10pm.

“The only damage in the tents were the wet rugs due to rain seeping in,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

This year’s pilgrimage saw 30,200 Malaysians perform the fifth Islamic tenet with the help of 640 TH personnel.

Syed Saleh said due to the heavy showers, the evening’s stoning ritual was postponed to 8.20pm (local time) on Monday and the situation in Mina situation had resumed as usual by 8pm on Monday night.

“The Muassasah of South-east Asia replaced some carpets and distributed black plastic as a base. Malaysian pilgrims are also using plastic mats given in Malaysia to lie on.

“The pilgrims also worked together to clean up the tent area in a gotong royong manner,” he said.

He said some of the pilgrims left Mina for Mecca yesterday after performing the ‘Nafar Awal’ (tawaf, saie and tahlul). — Bernama