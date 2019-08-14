After more than 10 hours, cause of Nora Quoirin’s death still unknown; autopsy to continue tomorrow (VIDEO)

Negri Sembilan Deputy Police Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Che Zakaria Othman briefs reporters during a media conference at the Tuanku Ja’afar Hospital in Seremban August 14, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 14 — Nora Quoirin's cause of death will not be known today as pathologists are still conducting a post-mortem on her body which was retrieved yesterday from a jungle near The Dusun resort.

Negri Sembilan police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman, during a brief press conference in front of the forensics department at the Tuanku Ja'afar Hospital here, said authorities will not be able to confirm the cause of her death tonight.

“The post-mortem is still not done... until now (8.19pm).

“So we haven’t received the cause of death. I cannot confirm until what time the post-mortem, led by a senior pathologist from Hospital Kuala Lumpur, together with a doctor from the hospital here and a team from the Petaling Jaya Chemistry department, will go on.

“They are still conducting the post-mortem.

"So I can only share this much at this moment,” he said.

Zakaria said the police will have another press conference tomorrow.

“I have received instructions by the state police chief to give another press statement tomorrow, the time will be informed tomorrow,” he said.

Meanwhile Zakaria also confirmed that investigators are still combing the area where 15-year-old Nora’s body was found for clues and evidence that can shed more light into her disappearance.

About 80 to 100 foreign and local media were waiting at the entrance of the forensics department here since 8am after the police said they might be able to share the initial findings from the autopsy conducted.

