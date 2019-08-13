Singaporean alleges assault on Second Link Expressway

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the report was lodged at 7.37am today by a Singaporean man in his 30s who claimed to have been assaulted by two men. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

JOHOR BARU, Aug 13 — Police have received a report on an altercation involving three men at the Second Link Expressway, Gelang Patah, near here, a video recording of which has gone viral on Facebook.

Iskandar Puteri district police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said the report was lodged at 7.37am today by a Singaporean man in his 30s who claimed to have been assaulted by two men.

“The incident is believed to have happened when the victim accidentally bumped into the suspects’ car while overtaking. The victim was beaten up by the two suspects who then left the place.

“We are investigating the case under Section 323 of the Penal Code for causing injury,” he said in a statement here today.

The 19-second video recording shows two men kicking and punching a man in a car before the attackers fled the scene.

The incident was reported to have happened last night after the victim overtook the suspects’ car while traffic was congested on the highway. — Bernama