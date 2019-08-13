Sarawak budgets RM30m for maths, science classes in English starting Jan 2020

The chief minister said education must evolve to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world, and that an English language classroom is the perfect setting for promoting creativity and critical thinking while inculcating the right values. — Istock.com pic via AFP

KUCHING, Aug 13 — The Sarawak government has poured in over RM30 million to train nearly 3,000 teachers and textbook printing to prepare for the re-introduction of maths and science in English next year.

State Chief Minister Datuk Abang Johari Openg said it was part of his administration’s commitment towards quality education.

“Quality education, therefore, is education that equips our children with imagination, creativity and critical thinking is not merely to survive, but also to thrive.”

Abang Johari’s speech was read on his behalf by state Education, Science and Technological Research Minister Datuk Seri Michael Manyin at the 28th International Malaysia English Language Teaching Association (MELTA) Conference here today.

In his speech, the chief minister said education must evolve to meet the challenges of an ever-changing world, and that an English language classroom is the perfect setting for promoting creativity and critical thinking while inculcating the right values.

“It, therefore, makes complete sense for English language teachers to deliberate on education for the future,” the chief minister said.

He hoped that the MELTA conference serves as a platform for the delegates to reflect on English language education for the future, adding that the language functions as a master-key that unlocks the doors of knowledge and skills.

The chief minister said many academic books and reference sources are in English, citing examples such as video sharing channel YouTube.

“Consequently, we must agree that English has been a language of necessity.

“When we teach our children English, we are ensuring them a better future and life, as being able to speak and use English appropriately and correctly are necessary living skills, if we want our children to achieve excellence,” he added.

The chief minister said the development of a nation is not only reflected by its infrastructure, but also by many other components as such culture, lifestyles, education, political stability and certainly, communication.

“We need to have a good grasp of English language in order to communicate effectively and appropriately.

“The language is necessary for us to promote our thinking, lifestyles, opinions and feelings to the world,” he added.