Najib: BN introduced coding in schools, not Maszlee

Najib said that while coding in schools may not be widely known, it was introduced in schools in 2016. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 13 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak objected today to Maszlee Malik’s apparent claim to introducing computer coding to primary six students, saying this was done during his administration.

Commenting on a news report that described the education minister as “proudly” saying the government did so in 2016, Najib said Maszlee could not claim credit for the policy.

“Yes. It was introduced but not by Maszlee. It was the BN government that did so.

“Maszlee only introduced black shoes,” he wrote on Facebook today.

Najib said that while coding in schools may not be widely known, he stressed that it was reported by several news outlets at the time.

Maszlee made his remarks in response to suggestions for his ministry to introduce more relevant subjects to students instead of khat, a form of jawi calligraphy, in schools next year.