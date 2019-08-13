Authorities to clear storm-felled trees in three days, says exco

Workers clearing fallen trees due to a storm last night in George Town. — Bernama pic

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 13 — The authorities expect to clear in three days all the trees uprooted by the heavy storm last Friday, Penang Housing, Town and Country Planning and Local Government Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said today.

Up to 96.4 per cent of the fallen trees on Penang island and the mainland have been cleared from the roads, he told a press conference.

“According to the Seberang Perai Municipal Council (MPSP), 391 of the 412 fallen trees in 343 locations on the mainland have been cleared. On the island, 244 of the 247 uprooted trees have been cleared at 236 locations,” he said, attributing the information to the Penang Island City Council (MBPP).

Meanwhile, Penang Welfare, Caring Society, and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh said he was informed by Tenaga Nasional Bhd (TNB) that it has resolved 97 per cent of the complaints of power disruption due to the storm last Friday.

“We advise the public not to touch any fallen or hanging electrical wire to avoid being electrocuted,” he said.

Last Friday, thunderstorms and strong winds lashed Penang, Perlis, Kedah and several other parts of the northern region, uprooting trees and blowing the roofs off houses. Three temporary evacuation centres have been opened to house 71 people. — Bernama