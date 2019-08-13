Air quality readings in Sarawak show improvement as of 4pm today

KUCHING, Aug 13 — The Air Pollution Index (API) readings around Sarawak have shown improvement in general as of 4 pm today.

However, the Automated Air Quality Monitoring Station located at the Miri Industrial Training Institute still recorded a hazardous API-level of 336.

According to data released by the Department of Environment (DOE), the API reading at SK Kuala Baram 2 showed good recovery from being at the hazardous level (312 API reading) at 10 am to very unhealthy (272) as at 3 pm.

Meanwhile, air quality Sri Aman is still considered to be unhealthy with an API reading of 134. The API readings in Sibu, Miri and Kuching remain in the moderate category with the respective API readings of 79, 80 and 79.

An API reading of between 0 and 50 is good while 51 to 100 is moderate, 101 to 200 is unhealthy, 201 to 300 very unhealthy, and 301 and above is deemed hazardous.

The public can get the latest API readings which are updated on an hourly basis via the Department of Environment’s (DOE) website at http://apims.doe.gov.my/v2/ or by downloading the MyIPU smartphone app on ‘Google Play’. — Bernama