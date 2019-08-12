Six Malaysian pilgrims in critical condition in Saudi hospital

Fuziah Salleh said six Malaysian pilgrims who are being treated at a Saudi Arabian hospital in Mecca are in critical condition. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

MECCA, Aug 12 — Six Malaysian pilgrims who are being treated at a Saudi Arabian hospital here are in critical condition, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh.

She said most of them had critical illnesses such as heart problems, infection of the lungs and tuberculosis, and were in a coma.

However, she asked the family members of the pilgrims to not worry too much because the Saudi Arabian hospital provides the best treatment for them and that they are in good hands.

“They had illnesses brought from Malaysia and a history of sickness, apart from the challenging surroundings here and reduced immune system.

“The Saudi Arabian hospital is giving them the best treatment possible but it is up to the family members whether they want to bring them home or not,” she told reporters after visiting the Pilgrims’ Fund Board (TH) Syisyah Treatment Centre here today.

Fuziah said nine Malaysian pilgrims had died during this year’s pilgrimage, with the latest death being that of a female pilgrim last night.

She said the pilgrim, Faridah Abdul Latip, 65, from Kuala Rompin, Pahang, died of a heart attack after completing the stoning ritual at 7.05pm local time or 12.05am Malaysian time.

“She died on her way back to the tent, suffering a heart attack in the Muassim tunnel and was pronounced dead,” she said.

The haj season this year saw 30,200 Malaysians performing the pilgrimage aided by 640 TH personnel.

Fuziah also said that the 79 pilgrims who were being treated at the TH Syisyah Treatment Centre have been taken to Arafah to perform the wukuf ritual under the Safari Wukuf programme.

Under the programme, patients who are conscious were transported to Arafat at wukuf time using ambulances and special buses to enable them to perform the important haj ritual.

She added that the medical team for this haj season consists of 23 medical specialists, 38 medical officers and 226 other medical personnel. — Bernama