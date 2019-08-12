Kit Siang accuses Zakir Naik of incitement, urges action against preacher

On Saturday, Dr Zakir praised Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad as an outstanding leader to the global Muslim community. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 12 — Authorities should review the permanent resident status of Muslim preacher Dr Zakir Naik over his remarks allegedly inciting racial and religious tension in Malaysia, Lim Kit Siang said today.

The DAP federal lawmaker said Dr Zakir’s remarks in Kelantan over the weekend portrayed the local Indian community as ungrateful to the prime minister despite the benefits they enjoy.

In these, the preacher allegedly claimed the local Indian community was more supportive of Narendra Modi, the prime minister of India, than their own country’s leader.

“Zakir Naik cast baseless aspersions on the Malaysian Indian community who have made great sacrifices and contributions to the building of present-day Malaysia and made a most mischievous and deplorable attempt to create inter-racial and inter-religious tension, misunderstanding and conflict in Malaysia.

“The Malaysian authorities should act on the most mischievous and irresponsible statement by Zakir Naik,” Lim said in a statement today.

Dr Zakir is wanted in his home country of India on charges of money laundering and accused of inciting extremism.

He reportedly gained Saudi citizenship after India stripped him of his passport but continues to reside in Malaysia that made him a permanent resident in 2015.

India has applied for Malaysia to extradite Dr Zakir but the latter country has refused this on the grounds the preacher might not receive a fair trial.

Last month, Dr Mahathir admitted that Malaysia is not keen for Dr Zakir Naik to be here, but is hard-pressed to deport him elsewhere as “many countries” will not accept the controversial Islamic preacher either.