Five nabbed for beating up man over a woman in Lahad Datu

LAHAD DATU, Aug 12 — Five men aged between 18 and 25 years old assaulted a 19-year-old man believed to be over a woman.

Lahad Datu police chief ACP Nasri Mansor said one of the suspects was believed to have an interest in the victim’s girlfriend prompting the suspect and his friends to attack the victim.

“The incident happened at about 2.45pm yesterday in the back alley of a convenience store when the 19-year-old victim was walking down the stairs from his rented house to his car.

“Suddenly, the victim was approached by seven unidentified men who repeatedly hit the victim in the head, mouth and back,” he said in a statement here today.

Nasri also said the incident was witnessed the victim’s cousin.

“At 1am this morning, a CID team arrested five suspects from a house in Taman Aman 3 over in the assault,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 148 of the Penal Code. — Bernama