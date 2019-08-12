ECRL poised to close economic gap among people, says deputy minister

Economic Affairs Deputy Minister Senator Radzi Jidin speaks to reporters in Kuala Lumpur June 18, 2019. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, Aug 12 — The East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) is seen as being capable of lifting the economy of residents in the states involved including Kelantan, says Deputy Home Minister Senator Dr Mohd Radzi Md Jidin.

He said the project was in line with the ambition of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to link up infrastructure as a catalyst for the future economy under the shared prosperity concept.

“Prosperity is not only to close the gap of economy between the people and regions as development efforts are also to close the gap between the economy of towns in Kelantan with other more developed states to ensure greater equality.

“The emphasis given on Kelantan can be seen when the Prime Minister tabled the 11th Malaysia Plan mid-term review in October last year when Kelantan was among the six states to be given development allocation. This is a blessing to the people of Kelantan as there will be spillover effects to the people,” he said.

He was speaking to reporters at a Ketereh Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) Premier Sacrifice Ritual at Sungai Ketereh Famers’ Association here today.

Eleven cows were sacrificed at the ceremony and distributed to 100 surrounding residents.

In this regard, Mohd Radzi who is also Kelantan Action Council (MTNg) deputy chairman said the announcement of Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali who is Economic Affairs Minister and Kelantan MTNg chairman that five projects would be priority by the federal government in March, would also benefit the people in the state.

He said the five projects are the construction of East Coast Expressway Phase 3 (LPT3), expansion and upgrade of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport, new Pasir Puteh-Machang-Jeli link, Kota Baru-Kuala Krai Highway and Palekbang-Kota Baru bridge.

“For example, for the Palekbang bridge in Tumpat which has long been awaited by the people could expedite traveling between Tumpat and Kota Baru as the present route is congested during peak hours.

“Similarly the upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport is expected to reduce congestion at the airport while LPT3 would ease and expand the the network of roads between Gemuruh in Kuala Terengganu to Tumpat,” he said. — Bernama