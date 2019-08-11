Selangor govt offers aid to over 500 residents after freak storm

Workers clearing fallen trees due to a storm last night. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, Aug 11 — The state government will provide immediate relief to the residents of Sabak Bernam, Sungai Besar and Sekinchan who were affected by a storm last night.

Selangor Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari said the district had identified 508 houses in the area that had been damaged by the storm.

“Currently, the district office has provided an initial grant of RM500 for each house and further assistance is expected to be delivered within a week.

Amirudin added assistance would be provided by relevant government agencies including the Selangor Zakat Board and the Selangor Welfare Department.

“For those who are not on the list of beneficiaries of this agency, the state government will channel aid to them using the provisions of the state government,” he said.

The Selangor Fire and Rescue Department received 13 emergency calls in the wake of last night’s storm.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department’s Assistant Director of Operations, Hafisham Mohd Noor, said the department received calls on fallen trees and about the damage to several houses around Sabar Bernam, Sungai Besar and Sekinchan.

“In Sabak Bernam we received seven calls involving fallen trees that hit the houses of the villagers, while the gate at the entrance to the Kampung Nelayan Bagan Nakhoda Omar also collapsed in the violent storm last night.

“In Sungai Besar, we received four calls, three of which were about trees that crashed on houses, and in Sekinchan, only two calls about fallen trees,” he said in a statement here today.

He said that the department received the emergency calls between 8.30am and 12.30pm today.

“Works to clear of the branches of the fallen trees were completed by about 2pm,” he said.

A Selangor Disaster Management Unit spokesman said staffers at the Parit Baru Health Clinic in Sabak Bernam were also affected by the storm last night.

“Some of the roofs were ripped off due to strong winds yesterday, but no one was hurt,” he said.

He added that they were currently assessing the number of houses damaged during last night’s storm. — Bernama