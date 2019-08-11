Sarawak teenager burns car, brother, brother-in-law after squabble

Police said two men suffered burn injuries while trying to resolve a squabble over a car between their younger brother and father in Sarawak yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUCHING, Aug 11 — Two men suffered burn injuries while trying to resolve a squabble over a car between their younger brother and father in Kampung Stenggang, Bau yesterday.

Padawan district police chief DSP Poge Nyaon said in the 8pm incident, a 19-year-old man was insistent to drive his father’s car and had asked for the keys, but his father and brother had refused to allow him. The suspect had then stormed out of the house threatening to burn and bomb the car.

“Soon after he returned with a bottle of petrol and proceeded to douse the car, the house walls and gate before igniting it with a lighter,” he said in a statement here today.

Poge said the suspect’s 26-year-old brother and 25-year-old brother-in-law, who tried to stop him were also doused with the petrol and suffered burns as the fire spread to them.

“As a result, both victims suffered burns on the body, head and legs. The victims were later sent to Bau Hospital while the suspect has fled,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Sections 327 and 506 of the Penal Code and Section 7 of the Corrosive, Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958. — Bernama