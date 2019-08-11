Melaka CM: Religious speaker issue should be settled with discretion

Melaka Chief Minister Adly Zahari gives his maiden press conference at Seri Negeri Ayer Keroh in Melaka May 11, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

MELAKA, Aug 11 — The Melaka government will call all parties concerned to settle the issue concerning independent religious speaker Wan Ji Wan Hussin through discussions instead of going through the courts, said Chief Minister Adly Zahari today.

If any regulations had been contravened, the matter could be settled through discussions and negotiations, Adly told reporters at Masjid Al-Azim in Bukit Palah here after attending a sacrifice ritual in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

He was commenting on the arrest of Wan Ji on Aug 8 at the Melaka Islamic Religious Department (JAIM) office where he was asked to make a statement about his giving a dawn lecture at Masjid Tun Syed Ahmad Al-Haj in Bukit Beruang on July 14 without accreditation.

Wan Ji has been released by the Melaka Syariah Court on a RM4,000 bail in one surety.

Adly said religious education was an important matter and should not be politicised, adding that the process of accrediting religious speakers in the state would be reviewed. — Bernama