Cops: One assaulter of Grabfood rider caught, another still at large

Police have arrested one of the two men who assaulted a Grabfood rider in an attempted robbery at Phileo Damansara here on Friday. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 11 — Police have arrested one of the two men who assaulted a Grabfood rider in an attempted robbery at Phileo Damansara here on Friday.

Petaling Jaya OCPD ACP Mohd Zani Che Din said the suspect was caught at 4.45 am yesterday in Taman Kepong.

“He has also provided details on the whereabouts of his partner who is still on the loose,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Mohd Zani said the suspect and his partner had met while they were serving time in Kajang Prison in 2010.

The arrested suspect has three criminal records involving theft.

Police also seized a blue motorbike and a fork lock believed to have been used in the incident.

A video of the incident which went viral on social media yesterday shows the Grabfood rider being stopped and attacked by the two men who tried to rob him of his bike.

The victim was injured in his ears, head, back and mouth when he fought off his attackers.

A mobile phone believed to have been dropped by one of the suspects was recovered from the scene. — Bernama