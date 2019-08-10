Three evacuation centres open in Penang after storm

Workers clearing fallen trees due to a storm last night in George Town. — Bernama pic

BUTTERWORTH, Aug 10 ― Three evacuation centres in Seberang Perai and George Town have been opened to house 71 people after a thunderstorm and strong winds damaged their homes between 10.30pm last night and 12.30am this morning.

According to state Welfare, Caring Society and Environment Committee chairman Phee Boon Poh, as at 8.30am this morning, 22 people from four families were taken to the Masjid Kuala Juru evacuation centre in Seberang Perai Tengah (SPT), while the evacuation centre at Dewan Kafa Kuala Juru in SPT is housing nine people from two families.

The remaining 40 residents composing seven families from Mutiara Idaman Satu apartment are taking refuge at the Masjid Hashim Yahya evacuation centre in George Town.

The storm which was caused by the tail end of Typhoon Lekima, brought winds measuring 100.8 kilometres an hour, also hurt two motorcyclists who were struck by falling trees in separate incidents in Juru and George Town.

They are being treated at Seberang Jaya Hospital and Penang Hospital, and this brings the total number of people being treated at the two hospitals for injuries sustained during the storm, to seven.

According to a spokesman of Seberang Perai Municipal Council, there were no reports of flooding but the council received information that there were 128 fallen trees in 98 locations, with five of the trees falling on homes, three damaging cars and 120 trees blocking road access.

There were also reports about 206 houses in the Seberang area which suffered roof damage. ― Bernama