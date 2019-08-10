Six killed in three-vehicle collision in Alor Gajah

ALOR GAJAH, Aug 9 — Six people were killed in an accident involving three vehicles at the Alor Gajah-Melaka-Jasin (AMJ) Highway at Kampung Pegoh heading to the Alor Gajah Toll Plaza here tonight.

The Melaka Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) in a statement said in the 9pm incident, one victim was seriously injured while another escaped injuries in the crash involving an Isuzu Dmax, Mitsubishi Triton and a trailer.

The statement also said that the JBPM received an emergency call at about 9.10pm tonight and 14 firefighters as well as a fire engine were rushed from the Alor Gajah Fire and Rescue Station and arrived at the scene about 24 minutes later.

The rescue operation was still underway, the statement said. — Bernama