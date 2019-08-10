Fire turns Aidiladha joy to sorrow for five families in Johor Baru

JOHOR BARU, Aug 10 — The joy of five families waiting to celebrate Hari Raya Aidiladha tomorrow turned into anguish and sorrow when their single-storey terraced houses in Taman Sinaran Kempas here went up in flames this morning.

The fire at 10am caused 90 per cent damage to three houses, while two others were damaged about 40 per cent.

According to victim Nur Hidayah Mohd Hamdan, 30, the fire was believed to have been caused by a leak from the gas cylinder of her neighbour’s kitchen.

“Before the incident, there was a strong explosion and the fire spread rapidly to other houses. My family managed to run out of our house, but all our preparations for Aidiladha tomorrow were destroyed.

“(However,) we will remain strong in this difficult time,” she said, adding that they were currently staying her aunt’s house nearby.

Meanwhile, Johor Baru Fire and Rescue Station Head, Saiful Bahri Bahar said the department received an emergency call at 10.23am before dispatching 27 personnel and five fire engines to the scene.

“Firefighters took about an hour to put out the fire, and no casualties were reported,” he said in a statement here today, adding that the cause of the fire and estimated losses were still under investigation. — Bernama