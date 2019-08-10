Ambulance crashes en route to Putrajaya Hospital, a week after deadly Ipoh accident

Serdang OCPD ACP Ismadi Borhan said the ambulance was carrying a patient and his wife to Putrajaya Hospital. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Not long after an incident in Ipoh, another ambulance was reported to have lost control, crashing into a divider at KM19.4 Maju Expressway heading towards Seri Kembangan, early today.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported during the incident.

Serdang OCPD ACP Ismadi Borhan said the ambulance was carrying a patient along with his wife as it was rushing to the Putrajaya Hospital.

“The driver and the wife suffered slight injuries while the patient survived the crash unhurt,” he said when contact by Bernama here, today.

Less than a week ago, an ambulance was reported to have skidded at the North-South Expressway near Slim River, killing both the driver and a female patient on the spot. — Bernama