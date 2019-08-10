Aidiladha exodus: Heavy traffic reported on major highways as at 4pm

Bumper-to-bumper traffic is seen along the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) heading from the National Zoo to the Gombak Toll in Kuala Lumpur August 10, 2019. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 10 — Traffic flow on major highways is reported to be slow moving as at 4pm today as more people rush back to their respective hometowns in conjunction with the Aidiladha celebration tomorrow.

A spokesperson from PLUS Malaysia Berhad said traffic flow was slow moving from Sungai Buloh to Sungai Buaya, Bukit Tangga to Lembah Beringin, Menora Tunnel to Sungai Perak and Bukit Berambit to Changkat Jering.

“Traffic is also slow moving from Bukit Merah heading towards Alor Pongsu due to an accident at KM188.1 (northbound) involving a car and motorbike,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

He said that the traffic is also slow heading towards south particularly from Putera Mahkota to Seremban, Seremban to Senawang and from Skudai to North Senai.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson from the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) said traffic heading towards the east was extremely heavy, causing delays from the Kuala Lumpur Middle Ring Road (MRR) 2 towards Gombak toll plaza and from there towards Bukit Tinggi.

“Traffic on the East Coast Expressway (LPT) 1 is also currently heavy, affecting those heading towards Temerloh and for LPT2, also reported heavy for those heading towards Kuala Terengganu with delays from Jabor to R&R Perasing,” he said.

Members of the public can get latest updates on traffic flow via toll-free Plusline 1800-88-0000 and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM at 1800-88-7752 as well as on Twitter at www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik.