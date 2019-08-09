Highways to north, east busy due to Aidiladha exodus

Heavy traffic is seen at the Ipoh Selatan toll plaza August 9, 2019. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The usual pre-festive season traffic from the Klang Valley to the north and east of the peninsula was in full swing tonight.

The week-long school holiday break starts tomorrow while the Aidiladha celebration falls on Sunday (August 12).

A PLUS Malaysia Berhad spokesman said that as at 10pm, traffic was slow moving from Rawang Selatan to Rawang Utara, Slim River to Sungkai, Tapah to Simpang Pulai, Kuala Kangsar to Changkat Jering and Bandar Cassia to Bukit Tambun

So too eastbound traffic where the same situation was reported from the Gombak toll plaza to R&R Genting Sempah and Bukit Tinggi to Plaza Tol Bentong. However, traffic on Lebuhraya Pantai Timur (LPT) 1 and LPT 2 was reported to be smooth.

More information on the latest traffic situation on highways in the peninsula can be obtained by calling toll-free Plusline at 1800-88-0000 and at Twitter site www.twitter.com/plustrafik or LLM hotline 1800-88-7752 or at Twitter site www.twitter.com/llminfotrafik. — Bernama