Selangor Pakatan backs Amirudin, denies state political crisis rumour

PETALING JAYA, Aug 8 — Selangor Pakatan Harapan (PH) has thrown its full support behind Mentri Besar Amirudin Shari following talk of cracks within the state ruling coalition and rumours of a move to oust him.

The four coalition parties comprising PKR, DAP, Parti Amanah Negara and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia that form the Selangor government issued a joint statement today backing Amirudin’s leadership and pledging to drive the state’s economy to further growth.

The state coalition also brushed off talk that state legislative assembly speaker Ng Suee Lim was going to be removed.

“Selangor PH denies rumours that have emerged recently involving the move to replace the state Speaker, tension between component parties, and move to threaten Amirudin’s leadership.

“These rumours have an evil agenda from our political enemies aimed at destroying unity and harmony in Selangor Pakatan,” the joint statement read.

The statement was issued by the Selangor chairmen of DAP, PKR, Bersatu and Amanah.

They are Gobind Singh Deo (DAP), Izham Hashim (Amanah), Abdul Rashid Asari (Bersatu) and Amirudin himself.

“We are determined to continue our work and implement policies which will improve the state’s economic growth.

“Peace and stability are essential for the economic development of the state as well as the people’s well-being,” they said.

Selangor State Assembly Speaker Ng Suee Lim speaks during the Selangor State Assembly session in Shah Alam March 19, 2019. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

Earlier today, Selangor Speaker Ng Suee Lim denied that the state legislative assembly was shortened to two days due to a disagreement between him and Amirudin over a proposed Bill allowing for the unilateral conversion of minors.

He said the session was adjourned due to the low participation of assemblymen in debates on the issues tabled during the session and that the supposed amendment on the proposed Bill was merely a rumour and never in the Order Paper.

Tensions have built up within Selangor PH as it was said there is a split among the ruling coalition’s state lawmakers over the proposed amendment which would allow the unilateral conversion of minors to Islam.

It is understood that Amirudin had planned to push through an amendment to a state enactment, which currently says that individuals below 18 must obtain the consent of both “mother and father” before converting to Islam.

The planned amendment will see a change of this wording to “mother or father”; meaning that one parent will get to decide on the conversion of a minor.

State leaders met the Selangor mentri besar at his official residence today.

Amirudin was handpicked by Azmin, who was Selangor mentri besar from 2015 to last year, to succeed him after PH took power following the 14th general election last May.