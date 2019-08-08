Police seize syabu worth almost RM1m in Pasir Mas

Following the raid, police arrested seven individuals including two Thai women in the house. — Reuters pic

PASIR MAS, Aug 8 — Police have confiscated 18 packages containing syabu valued at about RM927,000 in a raid at a house in Banggol Kulim near Rantau Panjang here two nights ago.

Pasir Mas police chief, ACP Abdullah Muhammad Piah said the raid was conducted by officers and men of the General Operations Force Eight Battalion (PGA8) after a tip-off.

He said following the raid at 11pm, police arrested seven individuals including two Thai women in the house.

“Based on initial inspection at the suspects’ house, no prohibited substances found.

“However, on checking a spot 30 metres behind the house, police recovered a light blue gunny sack containing 18 packets of syabu,” he told reporters after a handing-over of duties to the new Pasir Mas police chief here today.

At the ceremony, Abdullah who was promoted as Kelantan deputy police chief handed his post to the acting chief Supt Ismail Jusoh.

He said all suspects aged between 17 and 59 were apprehended and handed over to the Pasir Mas Narcotics CID for further investigations.

“All suspects comprising a man and six women however tested negative in initial drug screening.

“They were remanded for seven days until August 13 and the case would be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952,” he said. — Bernama