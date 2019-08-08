Police: Only exit used in missing Irish teen case was glass window, other routes ruled out

The aluminium window at The Dusun resort, from which Nora Anne Quoirin is said to have exited. — Picture courtesy of police source

SEREMBAN, Aug 8 — The police today said that they are confident the only exit used in missing Irish teenager with specials needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, was the aluminium glass window at The Dusun resort where she was staying with her family, here.

Negri Sembilan Police Chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof said investigations by the forensic team confirmed that Nora Anne had exited from the premises through the glass window.

“Yes, only the glass window exit was used. We are certain about this,” he said this evening at a press conference in Pantai police station here.

Yesterday, investigators had said that several sets of fingerprints were found on the window panel.

Police had said that they have received the lab results of the fingerprint samples, but investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the identity of the individual that they belong to.

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman yesterday said the police are checking if the fingerprint samples could belong to a criminal or an outsider.

Nora Anne, who has a learning disability, arrived in Negri Sembilan with her parents and two other siblings on Saturday, August 4 for a two-week holiday at The Dusun, before she was found missing by her family at 8am the following day.

The window in the resort, which could only be opened from the inside, was seen left open.

Negri Sembilan police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusof speaks during a press conference on missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 8, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

The Fire and Rescue Department are still focusing search efforts near the river again, in hopes that Nora Anne would eventually return there.

Rescuers hoped that Nora Anne will try to find her way to the river as it is the only source of water within the area.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the teen is believed to have left the resort in Jalan Pantai only in her undergarments, as that was the last outfit she was seen sleeping in, according to statements from her parents.

A woman takes a picture of a poster featuring missing Irish teenager Nora Anne Quoirin in Seremban August 5, 2019. — Bernama pic

Sniffer dogs used in the operation were only able to trace the odour of the victim on the first day of the operation and as far as 100m from the chalet occupied by the teen.

Her scent faded by the following day.

Police have classified Nora Anne as a missing persons case and has rubbished rumours of abduction, as claimed by family members.

The CCTV at the resort did not capture any footage of the teen leaving the resort.