Missing Irish teen’s family thanks police, rescue team as search enters day five

The Fire and Rescue Department deploys its K9 unit in the search for missing Irish teen Nora Anne Quoirin at The Dusun in Negri Sembilan August 7, 2019. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The family of missing Irish teenager with specials needs, Nora Anne Quoirin, 15, last night thanked Malaysian police and all rescue team involved in the search operation the last four days.

Matthew Searle, the chief executive of the Lucie Blackman Trust, a charity which works with British nationals facing overseas crises said Nora Anne's family expressed their deepest gratitude to the Royal Malaysian Police, the search and rescue teams, and emergency services, for all they have done for them in this difficult time.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from all over the world.

“We would like to thank our embassies, the local community, and the staff here at the hotel. And anyone else who has offered help to find Nora. We also welcome the assistance of the French, British and Irish police,” the family said in their statement last night.

The family asked everyone to keep Nora Anne in their thoughts, and to continue to support the ongoing search for her.

Meanwhile Searle said: “This is extremely traumatic for the whole family. Her parents are devastated and too upset to speak themselves at this time.

“Nora Anne is still missing, and she is very vulnerable, and we need to do everything we can to bring her home,” he said.

Yesterday police confirmed that several sets of fingerprints were found on a window panel at The Dusun resort here, from where Nora Anne was believed to have exited.

Negri Sembilan deputy police chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said police have received the lab results of the fingerprint samples, but investigations are still ongoing to ascertain the identity of the individual they belong to.

Nora Anne, who has a learning disability, arrived in Negri Sembilan with her parents and two other siblings on Saturday, August 4 for a two-week holiday at The Dusun, before she was found missing by her family at 8am the following day.

A window in the resort, which could only be opened from the inside, was seen left open.

Investigators believe that Nora Anne Quoiri is still within the jungle vicinity despite claims by the Orang Asli community that she was no longer in the surrounding area, where search efforts are currently ongoing.

Zakaria said police have not obtained any other information or leads that suggest other possibilities.