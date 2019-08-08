Loke: Transport Ministry won’t get involved with Grab drivers’ commission refund issue

The transport minister said the refund issue was a matter between the company and its drivers, and more time was probably needed for it to be resolved. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 8 — The Transport Ministry (MoT) will steer clear, for now, from interfering in Grab’s alleged failure to refund the additional 5 per cent commission and service fee charges to its drivers as the e-hailing company had already made a pledge to honour its commitment to its drivers.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the refund issue was a matter between the company and its drivers, and more time was probably needed for it to be resolved.

“I think Grab issued a statement yesterday (on the refund), sometimes management issues are between the company and its drivers and you can’t expect the ministry to interfere at that level... we don’t micromanage companies,” he said when met by reporters after launching the ‘Digi Road Safety’ programme in Subang, near here today.

Loke was commenting on the Malaysia E-Hailing Drivers Association (MeHDA) push yesterday for the government to intervene in the issue following Grab’s failure to refund the additional 5 per cent commission and service fee charges to its drivers on Monday as promised.

Yesterday, MeHDA president Daryl Chong said Grab in a statement issued on July 28, said it would refund the drivers on August 5, but failed to do so.

Chong then urged the Transport Ministry to intervene in the matter and take action.

Loke, in his response today, went on to advise employee associations to understand that the government’s role was only as a regulator who would only act when a company flouts stipulated regulations.

“As such, these associations must understand the fact that we (the government) are only regulators, so we take action only when they fail to comply with the regulations imposed.

“Grab has now promised to comply, it will be a different story if they do not the (refund) payments may a little time and that is between the company and its drivers it’s not our (government) duty,” Loke said. — Bernama