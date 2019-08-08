DPM: Malaysia chosen to implement EYAB pioneer project for Haj pilgrims

Dr Wan Azizah said the pioneer project for Malaysia would begin with the return flight home for the pilgrims on August 18 and involving about 7,000 pilgrims on board 14 Malaysia Airlines flights. — Reuters pic

MECCA, Aug 8 — Malaysia is among the three countries chosen by the Saudi Arabian government to implement the EYAB pioneer project, which is to facilitate transactions for the return journey of the pilgrims to their respective home country, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail.

She said the pioneer project for Malaysia would begin with the return flight home for the pilgrims on August 18 and involving about 7,000 pilgrims on board 14 Malaysia Airlines flights.

She said the latest initiative from the Saudi Arabian government, which also involved pilgrims from Indonesia and India, would reduce the waiting period for the return journey of the pilgrims from six hours to four hours.

“All the flights will take off from the King Abdul Aziz International Airport, Jeddah (near here),” she said at a media conference after visiting the Haj pilgrims and observing the operations of the Tabung Haji (TH) office in Mecca at the Abraj Janadriyah, here today.

Also present were Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Fuziah Salleh, Member of Parliament for Port Dickson Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, TH chairman Tan Sri Md Nor Yusof, and the Head of the Malaysian Haj Delegation Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman. — Bernama