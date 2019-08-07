Prosecution applies to transfer Abdul Azeez, brother’s cases to High Court

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez bin Abdul Rahim leaves the Kuala Lumpur High Court January 16, 2019. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The prosecution will file an application to transfer cases involving Baling Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim to the High Court.

The Umno supreme council member, 52, is facing three charges of receiving bribes amounting to RM5.2 million over a road project in Perak and Kedah and nine counts of money laundering involving nearly RM140 million.

Deputy public prosecutor Aslinda Ahad told Sessions Court Judge Azura Alwi that all documents pertaining to the corruption and money laundering cases had been submitted to the defence team.

“The prosecution had previously submitted documents involving the money laundering cases and today handed over 632 documents to the defence pertaining to the corruption cases,” she said during mention of the case.

She said the prosecution would also submit a similar application in the case of Abdul Azeez’s brother, Datuk Abdul Latif Abdul Rahim, 61, who is accused of two counts of abetment.

Counsel Hisyam Teh Poh Teik who is representing the siblings did not object to the transfer applications.

On Jan 16, Abdul Azeez pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court to 12 charges.

He stands accused on three counts of corruptly receiving RM5.2 million related to road projects in Perak and Kedah.

He allegedly committed the offences at the CIMB Bank, UAB Tower branch, No. 6, Jalan Tun Perak here on Dec 8, 2010 and at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Block J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Petaling, Selangor on June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

Abdul Azeez is also accused of nine charges of money laundering involving nearly RM140 million.

He allegedly committed the offences around Klang Valley between March 8, 2010 and August 30, 2018.

The three charges are framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009 while the nine charges, under Section 4(1)(b) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Illegal Activities Act 2001.

Meanwhile, Abdul Latif stands accused of two charges of abetting Abdul Azeez who allegedly received RM4 million in cash from one Mohammad Redzuan as gratification to help Syarikat Menuju Asas Sdn Bhd secure a road project through limited tender from the Malaysian Works Ministry.

The project involved the Pantai Baru Coastal Expressway: Upgrading Works of Federal Road FT005 (Teluk Intan to Kampung Lekir, Perak) worth RM644,480,000.

Both offences were allegedly committed at Affin Bank Berhad, J-03-G, Block J, Setiawalk, Persiaran Wawasan, Pusat Bandar Puchong, Petaling, Selangor between June 13, 2017 and April 10, 2018.

The charges are under Section 16(a)(A) and Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama