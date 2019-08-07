E-hailing association urges action against Grab for failure to refund drivers

A general view inside Grab Malaysia’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya April 11, 2019. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 7 — The Malaysia E-Hailing Association (MeHDA) has urged the Transport Ministry to take immediate action on Grab Malaysia for failing to reimburse its drivers the excess commission deducted from them.

Its president Daryl Chong said according to the company’s statement via its driver’s app on July 28, it will refund the five per cent excess commission to Grab drivers on Aug 5.

“However, it has been more than 48 hours since the date and these drivers have yet to receive a single cent of the five per cent refund that was promised by Grab. We urge the Ministry of Transport to look into this and take immediate action,” he said in a statement today.

Grab said in the memo that the company will be refunding any excess commission levied upon its drivers after some of them protested that the company has been taking more than 20 per cent in commission, the maximum allowed by the government starting July 12 this year.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke, in a press conference on July 12, also gave a stern reminder to all e-hailing operators to adhere to the 20 per cent commission ruling.

However, the company continued charging its ‘Manual-Accept’ drivers a 25 per cent commission fee from July 12 to July 28. — Bernama