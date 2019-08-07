Dr M: Passion for work is what drives me on

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers his lecture on How Science and Technology will Contribute to World Peace at the Japan Future Leaders School (JFLS) in Fukuoka August 7, 2019. — Bernama pic

FUKUOKA, Aug 7 — The world’s oldest prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad says passion is key in driving him to keep going in administering Malaysia.

“You must be passionate in what you are doing. It’s not the money you get,” said Dr Mahathir when responding to a Japanese high school student who participated in this year’s summer school Japan Future Leaders School (JFLS) who showed a great admiration to him for still working at the age of 94.

Appearing for the 16th time at the JFLS annual lecture today, Dr Mahathir said passion would bring satisfaction.

“If you have satisfaction, you want to do it again and again,” he said.

Dr Mahathir has been the main speaker at the summer school’s annual lecture.

The JFLS is a special programme held annually for selected high school students. Its two-week programme is aimed at developing leadership skills among students in various fields of interest through meaningful exchanges with prominent figures.

There are over 2,000 high schoolers, including four Malaysians, at this year’s programme. Others include students from Japan, South Korea and China.

Dr Mahathir at the lecture also shared with the high schoolers on how Japan recovered rapidly after World War II and moved through the Japanese people’s diligence, discipline and dedication, which was worth emulating.

He said if Japan did not work hard then, they could not enjoy a better life like today.

“If you are laid back, you can’t progress,” he said. — Bernama