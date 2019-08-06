In SRC trial, court showed RM606.51m entered Najib’s three AmBank accounts in two years

Datuk Seri Najib Razak is pictured at the Kuala Lumpur High Court August 6, 2019. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― A whopping RM606.51 million was credited into Datuk Seri Najib Razak's three current Ambank accounts between July 2013 and March 2015, according to financial documents tendered at his trial over the alleged misappropriation of RM42 million from SRC International Sdn Bhd.

The sum was affirmed by the prosecution's 54th witness and former AmBank relationship manager Joanna Yu Ging Ping during re-examination in the High Court by Datuk V. Sithambaram.

According to the bank documents tendered in court, the credited amount into the accounts came up to precisely RM606,510,436.66.

Najib had a total of five AmBank accounts (one savings and four current) registered with AmBank Jalan Raja Chulan branch, according to bank documents.

His current accounts registered to AmBank were listed as 2112022009-694, 2112022011-880, 2112022011-898 and 2112022011-906 while his savings account is listed at 2110020090-481.

According to bank statements produced in court, the breakdown of amount credited were RM109,344,315.26 million (account-898), RM205,200,913.36 million (account-906) and RM292,365,208.07 million (account-880).

Sithambaram: Looking at the total, the total standing in the three accounts, both credit and debit, is RM606.51 million.

Yu: Yes

When asked if the account holder knew of the sums being transacted into the accounts based on her perspective as a banker and the bank statements, Yu replied in the affirmative.

Najib has since closed all three current accounts (880, 906 and 898) as of March 9, 2015.

Najib is currently on trial seven charges of alleged abuse of position, money-laundering and criminal breach of trust over RM42 million of funds from SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

MORE TO COME