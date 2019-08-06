In Skudai, firemen come to trapped calf’s rescue

Personnel from Johor’s Fire Dept pose for a picture with the rescued calf. — Picture courtesy of the Johor Fire and Rescue Department

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — A team of firemen today helped extricate a calf that fell and found itself trapped in a ditch along Jalan Bukit Amber, Skudai.

A spokesperson from the Johor Fire and Rescue Department said the mission involved a total of nine firemen from the Skudai fire station, led by operations officer Mohd Nazri Ahmad.

“The team, consisting of one fire engine and an Emergency Medical Response Service (ERMS) vehicle were immediately dispatched to the scene after receiving a distress call from the public at 11.05am,” said the spokesman.

It was learnt that the calf may have belonged to a village nearby.

The spokesperson said the firemen used rope to haul the calf out during the operation that lasted about 10 minutes.

“There were no visible injuries to the calf and the operation ended at 11.30am,” said the spokesperson, adding that the calf fled shortly after being rescued.