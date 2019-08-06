Helicopter used to water-bomb forest, peat fires in Miri

MIRI, Aug 6 — Fire-fighting operations in the Kuala Baram area have intensified with the use of a helicopter to put out the blaze which engulfed forest and peat soil areas measuring 4.8 hectares today.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department chief Law Poh Kiong said despite this, an area covering 27.9 hectares was still smouldering while a 5.6-hectare plot was burning.

“The department’s helicopter unit began the fire-fighting operations at 10 am today using ‘water bombing’ in places near housing areas and where thick smoke was billowing,” he said in a statement today.

Law said 13 firemen and six air crew members together with 11 workers of a private company were involved in the operations today.

Forest and peat soil fires were identified as the main cause of the thick haze which shrouded Miri in 2016 and March this year. — Bernama