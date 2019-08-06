Five-year-old Bahraini boy falls to death from Iskandar Puteri hotel room

Iskandar Puteri District Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said today the boy had fallen through an open window of his room on the ninth floor of the hotel to the third floor next to the swimming pool yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, Aug 6 — A five-year-old Bahraini boy fell to his death yesterday from a hotel in Iskandar Puteri where his parents, he and a younger brother had checked in after arriving on a holiday to Malaysia, according to the police.

Iskandar Puteri District Police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said today the boy had fallen through an open window of their room on the ninth floor of the hotel to the third floor next to the swimming pool at about 6pm.

The boy’s mother, upon questioning by the police, said the boy had been playing with his brother in the living area of their room while she was cooking and her husband had gone down to the ground floor to buy something, he said in a statement.

He said the mother told the police that when she did not hear the sound of the children playing, she searched for them in the bedroom and toilet but found only the younger boy in the living area, he said.

She then spotted the open window in the living area and looked out, only to find that her son had fallen to the third floor, he said.

Dzulkhairi said the boy’s father said the family had arrived in this city yesterday on holiday.

“He said he had gone down to the ground floor to make a purchase. His wife telephoned him to inform that their son had fallen out of the window,” he said.

Dzulkhairi said the police were informed about the incident at 6.05pm and a forensics team established that the boy fell from the ninth floor to the third and died on the spot.

He also said that a security guard of the hotel said he saw the boy fall onto the third floor but did not know from which floor he had fallen.

The guard notified the hotel management which called the police, he said.

The boy’s body was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital, he said, adding that the police have classified the case as sudden death. — Bernama