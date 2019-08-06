228 child nurseries set up in govt agencies as of July, says deputy minister

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya June 24, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 6 — About 228 nurseries have been set up in public sector work places nationwide which are registered with the Social Welfare Department until July, said Deputy Women, Family, and Community Development Minister Hannah Yeoh.

She said efforts to encourage government agencies to set up nurseries were still ongoing because an audit conducted by the ministry showed that there were 541 government agencies nationwide which don’t have the facility.

The government through the ministry has committed to set up more nurseries in the public sector by allocating RM10 million this year with 66 government agencies given approval to set up nurseries under the grant, she said.

“Approval of grants for nurseries in the public sector work places gives priority to government agencies that intend to set up nurseries, have high demand from staff and operate in shifts,” she told reporters after a visit to the nursery in the Sabah State Administrative Centre here today.

During the visit, she also presented a check for RM198,400 to the Sabah Government Printing Department received by State Government printer [email protected] Mobiji. — Bernama