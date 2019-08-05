Cuepacs urges Putrajaya to revise civil servants’ salaries

Civil servants during the monthly assembly of the Prime Minister’s Department in Putrajaya February 11, 2019. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUCHING, Aug 5 — The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) today called on the government to consider revising the salaries of civil servants throughout the country, as the last increase was conducted during the 2012-2013 period.

Cuepacs deputy president Zainal Ismail said the salary revision is supposed to be conducted every three years, adding that the government should give due attention to the matter, particularly increases for staff in the Public Service Department (JPA) and enforcement agencies who represent the front line of the civil service.

The salary revision as well as an increase in allowances, particularly Federal Territory allowances and Federal Territory housing allowances would be the focus of Cuepacs discussions with the government which Zainal hoped would take place soon.

Another request to be made is that time-based promotions be awarded, and this would entail promotions after 10 years of service has been put in by a civil servant, as opposed to 13 to 15 years — this move would enable civil servants to retire on higher grades.

Cuepacs would also request that the revisions are covered in Budget 2020 and that the government gives priority to maintaining and replacing facilities and assets throughout the country, particularly quarters and vehicles which were in disrepair.

Zainal was speaking after attending the launch of the newly-named Kesatuan Pegawai Awam Polis Sarawak (KPAPS) by Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Azman Yusof at Pustaka Negeri here. — Bernama