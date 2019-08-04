Two missing in Ulu Bendul Recreational Park in N. Sembilan found safe

KUALA PILAH, Aug 4 — Two people who went missing at the Ulu Bendul Recreational Park near here last night were found safe early today.

A search and rescue team, found the 36-year-old man and 10-year-old boy, at the top of Bukit Botak at 1.22am.

Seri Menanti Fire and Rescue Department operations officer Roslan Sahrani said the man and the boy had entered the forest area at 4pm yesterday.

“The team comprised 12 firefighters, three policemen, four personnel from the Civil Defence Force and Forestry Department respectively as well as five civilians,” he said in a statement here. — Bernama