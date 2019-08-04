Police: No half-naked dance fest on Pulau Perhentian

Police today denied allegations that a half-naked dance fest had taken place in a chalet on Pulau Perhentian as depicted in several videos circulated on social media since last week. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

BESUT, Aug 4 — Police today denied allegations that a half-naked dance fest had taken place in a chalet on Pulau Perhentian as depicted in several videos circulated on social media since last week.

Besut district police chief Supt Mohd Zamri Mohd Rowi said the videos lasting about 30 seconds each and depicting a transvestite as well as several other individuals in a state of semi-nakedness and apparent drunkenness, dancing on top of a barrel, were actually old footage filmed in 2017.

Speaking at a press conference today, he said the videos had been uploaded recently into a Facebook account bearing the false name Nur Amanina Abdul Razak (Terengganu), by a woman in her early 30s known as Ana Simon.

Police investigations found that the woman had uploaded the footage with the intention of smearing the image of the local authority and the state government because her application to operate a massage business on the island had not been approved. — Bernama